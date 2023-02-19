ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

76th BAFTA: Indian film ‘All That Breathes’ loses to ‘Navalny’ in Best Documentary category

NewsWire
0
0

Indian hopes at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA came crashing down as the Indian documentary “All That Breathes” lost the Best Documentary honour to “Navalny”.

“All That Breathes”, which has been internationally co-produced, has been directed by Shaunak Sen. The film’s intricately layered portrait reveals an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. The film was the only Indian nomination at the BAFTAs this year.

Talking about the winning title, “Navalny” has been directed by Daniel Roher, and revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning and the subsequent investigation into the poisoning.

The film premiered on January 25, 2022, at the Sundance Film Festival as the final title in the US Documentary Competition section, where it won the Festival Favourite Award and the Audience Award for the US Documentary Competition.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

20230220-011805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Morgan Wallen owns up to racist slur, asks fans not to...

    BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new...

    Courtney Cox is real-life Monica Geller from ‘Friends’

    Elvis Presley’s private jet auctioned for $260K after 4 decades in...