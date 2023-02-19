ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

76th BAFTA: ‘Way Of Water’ wins Special Visual Effects

NewsWire
0
0

Director James Cameron’s visual spectacle “Avatar: The Way Of Water” has been honoured with the title for Best Special Visual Effects at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA awards in London on Monday.

The film edged out its competitors “All Quiet On The Western Front”, “The Batman”, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and the Tom Cruise-starrer “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The epic science-fiction film, which has set the global box-office on fire, is the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi film. The filming process, which occurred simultaneously with a currently untitled third film, began in Manhattan Beach, California, on August 15, 2017.

The filming location moved to Wellington on September 25, 2017, which ended in late September 2020 after three years of shooting.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

20230220-011401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eva Mendes says that Ryan Gosling is ‘an incredible cook’

    Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox return for ‘bloodier’ slasher ‘Scream 5’

    Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the...

    Emmys 2021: Kerry Washington pays tribute to late Michael K. Williams