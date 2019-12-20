77.73% polling in final phase of TN panchayat polls (Roundup)

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) Curtains came down on the second and final phase of the panchayat polls in Tamil Nadu on Monday evening with 77.73 per cent polling reported.

The polling, which began at 7 a.m. in 158 panchayat unions amid tight security, proceeded largely peaceful and smoothly across the state.

A total electorate of 1.28 crore were eligible to vote at 25,008 polling booths to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

People boycotted the polls in a couple of villages protesting against delimitation, lack of roads and other issues.

About 40,000 police personnel were deployed on security duty to ensure peaceful polling.

The first phase of the elections for the rural local bodies was held on December 27 and saw 76.19 per cent polling, said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

–IANS

vj/vd