77% students opting for IGNOU are from Jammu villages

The Indira Gandhi National Open University Regional Center in Jammu is playing an important role in imparting education to remote villages from Jammu.

Those who do not have the finances to pursue formal education or who do not get regular admission in degree colleges are taking admission in IGNOU to make their dream of higher education come true.

IGNOU Regional Director in-charge Jammu Dr. Sandeep said, “Due to strict implementation of quality education, curriculum and schedule, we have been able to win the credibility and trust of the students. In the year 2021-22, 77 per cent of students enrolled in IGNOU Jammu under various programmes are from the rural areas, which clearly shows that IGNOU is gaining popularity in the remote and inaccessible areas of the region.

According to Dr. Sandeep, IGNOU has exceeded the expectations of the weaker sections of the society in the last few years in providing quality education across the country. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are also exempted from admission fees for many programmes.

The university has made the study material of various programmes available digitally and students who want to take digital material instead of hard copy are also given a 15 per cent discount on the programme fee.

