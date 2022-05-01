A 77-year-old builder was brutally murdered by unknown persons in his home in north Delhi on Sunday morning, who also seem to have made off with a large amount of cash kept in his room, police said.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call at 6.52 a.m. from the Civil Lines area with the caller reporting that his father was murdered by unknown persons.

The victim Ram Kishore Agarwal was taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead.

“It was learnt that, at around 6.40 a.m., the deceased’s son had found him lying on his bed with four knife injuries on his body. Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the room. Exact amount of cash is yet to be ascertained,” said the police.

Agarwal used to live at the ground floor while his son and daughter-in-law, with his grandchildren, used to live at the first floor of the house.

The police said that a security guard reported at spotting two persons fleeing from the house in the early morning hours, and his statement is being recorded.

Police team is also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to get a clue about the accused. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been filed, and efforts being made to identify and apprehend the guilty.

20220501-183317