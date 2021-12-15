78 illegal immigrants rescued, 1 body found off Tunisian coast: Ministry

The Tunisian Maritime Guard has rescued 78 illegal immigrants and recovered the body of another off the country’s southeastern coast.

According to a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Defenceon Wednesday, the recovered body belonged to an Egyptian national.

These illegal immigrants’ boat sailing toward the Italian coasts, sank 20 km from Ras Jedir, a city in south-eastern Tunisia, said the statement.

The rescued people are of different nationalities, mainly Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Sudanese and Ghanaians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea every year, and Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels.

