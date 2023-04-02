INDIALIFESTYLE

78 students of pvt varsity in Lucknow fall ill after having hostel food

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 78 students of Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s state capital, fell ill after they allegedly consumed food in the hostel on their return to the campus after a late-night event, said university authorities.

In all, 42 students were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and 36 to a private hospital in Chinhat.

A team from the state Health department also visited the students and the hostel inside the BBD campus.

S.M. Kamil Rizvi, Dean (Student Welfare) and Chief Proctor of the BBD Educational Group, said, “There was an event in the campus that continued till late in the night. On their return to their hostel, the students had dinner. Hours later, we received news about some of them having stomach problem. They were taken to the hospital.”

The Superintendent of the Chinhat community health centre (CHC), said, “The students said they had salad, rice, dal, chapati, and sweet dish. According to them, the chapati and the sweet dish tasted bad. We are also getting the water tested in the lab.”

Most of the students have been discharged while others are stable.

20230402-065203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND vs AUS: Playing Ranji match before first Test helped me...

    ‘Will follow JP till my last breath’, says Nitish

    13 arrested for post poll violence in Gujarat

    PM Modi greets citizens on Independence Day