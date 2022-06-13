INDIA

78-year-old Oommen Chandy’s sloganeering for Rahul Gandhi goes viral

The video of 78-year-old two-time former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy leading the sloganeering in Delhi on Monday supporting Rahul Gandhi has gone viral.

Chandy has a serious throat ailment, yet it did not deter him from leading the sloganeering in support of Gandhi in front of the AICC office in Delhi.

The veteran legislator is all set to enter the record books of the Kerala Legislative Assembly in October when he will beat the record of late K.M. Mani who was a legislator for 52 years.

In the video, Chandy is seen in the company of Lok Sabha members Adoor Prakash, Kodikunnil Suresh, Benny Behanan and Rajya Sabha member Jeby Mether, who are repeating the slogans of Chandy.

The top brass of the Congress party from several states had arrived in Delhi to express their solidarity with Gandhi who was asked to present himself before the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation in connection with the National Herald case.

