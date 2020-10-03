7,834 more test corona positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) Kerala on Saturday reported 7,834 more coronavirus cases, taking its active cases to 80,818 even as the assembly of more than five persons was banned till October 31 in the state.

On Saturday ,54,563 samples were tested, of which 7,834 were positive. On Friday, 63,175 samples was tested, of which 9,258 were positive.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said a total of 1,39,620 people have been cured so far in Kerala.

“The day saw 4,476 more patients getting cured. Thiruvananthapuram district recorded a high of 1,049 new cases. As many as 22 more deaths took the state’s death toll to 813,” said Shailaja.

Across the state, 2,51,286 persons are under observation at various places, including 31,068 in hospitals. Kerala has 724 hotspots.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government had no other option but to enforce strict Covid-19 norms and hence assembly of more than 5 persons has been banned from Saturday till October 31.

“If people are allowed to go into shops, then use of gloves is a must. It will be the responsibility of the shop owners to ensure that Covid protocols are followed. If not, strict action will be taken; fines will go up if masks are not worn,” said Vijayan.

