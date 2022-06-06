A 79-year-old retired Physical Education teacher from Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu has been selected to participate in the Under-80 category of the World Masters Athletics Stadia championship to be held at Tampere in Finland from June 29-July 10 this year.

N.P. Subramanian of Pattiveranpatti in Dindigul district, however, said that he requires Rs 3 lakh to participate in the tournament.

He had served as a Physical education teacher in several Government schools of Tamil Nadu and retired from service from Government Higher Secondary School, Duraimangalam in Dindigul district many years ago.

The retired teacher, who has a routine of morning walks jogs and training in pole-vault, has been a regular at various state, national and international masters athletic tournaments and had won laurels for the state.

Speaking to IANS, Subramanian pointed out: “I have participated in several meets and won. For instance, two years ago, I won a state-level pole vault meet at Madurai for elders and won the first prize and in 2022, I fought against several veteran athletes in a national event at Mizoram and won the first prize.”

He said that he won an Asian tournament for elders in Malaysia recently and won the second prize. In the All India Championship for masters at Chennai, the veteran athlete won the second prize in pole vault which made him qualify for the World Masters Athletic Stadia championship in Finland.

Subramanian said: “Even though in my younger days, I learned several games and played them, I am fascinated about pole vault and had kept my fire for the event and won. Many of my students had won national level laurels during my teaching days and this is a passion for me.”

Seeking financial help to participate in the event, the retired teacher said: “I don’t have any sponsors either at the government level or at the private level and if someone supports me, I am certain that I will win laurels for the country at the World Masters in Finland.”

He said that he was expecting people and government to support him for the event. Subramanian, while revealing his routine, said that he was regular in jogging, walks and training in pole vault and that was keeping him fit. The retired teacher also said that he has a healthy food habit and lead a simple life and that was what keeping him agile and fit at this age and giving him the fire to participate in competetions.

20220606-180003