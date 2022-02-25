WORLD

8 Afghan polio vaccination health workers shot dead

By NewsWire
0
12

At least eight health workers — including four women — have been shot and killed in separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan’s northern provinces of Kunduz and Takhar.

The workers were providing polio vaccinations, and the campaign has been stopped in these two provinces.

The United Nations has condemned the killing of eight polio vaccination workers in four locations in northern Afghanistan on Thursday.

This is the first such attack since the nationwide immunization campaign was resumed last November.

In the wake of the carnage, the UN immediately suspended the national polio vaccination campaign in Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

Meanwhile, the local officials in Kunduz confirmed that at least seven workers providing polio vaccinations were killed in three separate attacks by the unidentified gunmen in PD 1 and 2 of Kunduz’s capital city as well as in Imam Sahib district, reported TOLO News.

“Today at 12.00 noon, in several parts of Kunduz, seven health workers in the polio campaign were killed,” said Qari Obaidullah Abidi, a spokesman for the Kunduz security department.

According to Kunduz’s department of security, two attackers have been detained.

The United Nations has condemned the killing of the eight polio vaccination workers in four locations in northern Afghanistan on Thursday. the first such attacks since nationwide immunization campaigns resumed last November.

20220225-094404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.