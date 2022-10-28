INDIASOUTH ASIA

8 Bangladeshis, who illegally entered Assam, to be deported

NewsWire
0
0

Eight Bangladeshi nationals who were caught in Assam after illegally entering India will be deported to their country on Saturday, officials said.

These eight will be sent back through the Sutarkandi check post on the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The eight persons were identified as Mohammed Lal Mia Kazi, 60, of Rajshahi district, Lalon Mia, 30, of Moulvibazar district, Mohib Uddin, 29, of Kumarshail in Baralekha area, Atabur Rahman, 24, of Bubartal, Abdul Matin, 27, of Sylhet district, Farid Alam alias Akash, 23, of Cox’s Bazar district, along with two others Faima Begum and Rahim Mia.

A police officer of Cachar district informed that Mohib Uddin, Rahman, Abdul Matin, Alam, Kazi and Lalon Mia were in the transit camp of Silchar Central Jail.

Kazi was caught in Assam’s Cachar district after infiltrating India. He was in a transit camp after serving his sentence. The others were caught in the Karimganj district. After serving their sentence in that district, they were shifted to the transit camp at Silchar.

Faima Begum and Rahim Mia were kept in Kamrup district and have been brought to Karimganj along with others to be deported.

20221028-224004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sidhu’s ‘sister’ blames him for deserting mother to ‘grab’ property

    India probes may adversely affect operating results or cash flows: Xiaomi

    GPBL: Bengaluru Lions edge out Mysore Panthers

    Is your child riding the emotional rollercoaster of anger?