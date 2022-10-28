Eight Bangladeshi nationals who were caught in Assam after illegally entering India will be deported to their country on Saturday, officials said.

These eight will be sent back through the Sutarkandi check post on the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The eight persons were identified as Mohammed Lal Mia Kazi, 60, of Rajshahi district, Lalon Mia, 30, of Moulvibazar district, Mohib Uddin, 29, of Kumarshail in Baralekha area, Atabur Rahman, 24, of Bubartal, Abdul Matin, 27, of Sylhet district, Farid Alam alias Akash, 23, of Cox’s Bazar district, along with two others Faima Begum and Rahim Mia.

A police officer of Cachar district informed that Mohib Uddin, Rahman, Abdul Matin, Alam, Kazi and Lalon Mia were in the transit camp of Silchar Central Jail.

Kazi was caught in Assam’s Cachar district after infiltrating India. He was in a transit camp after serving his sentence. The others were caught in the Karimganj district. After serving their sentence in that district, they were shifted to the transit camp at Silchar.

Faima Begum and Rahim Mia were kept in Kamrup district and have been brought to Karimganj along with others to be deported.

20221028-224004