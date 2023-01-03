WORLD

8 bodies recovered from mass grave in Libya

The Libyan authorities have said that eight unidentified bodies were discovered in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.

“The field teams from the Excavation Department recovered 8 unidentified bodies from a dump site in Tarhuna,” said the General Authority for Research and Identification in a statement.

The recovered bodies will be transferred to the forensic laboratory for identification and determination of the cause of death, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Tarhuna was once the eastern-based army’s main military operation center during the war against the former UN-backed Government of National Accord in and around Tripoli.

