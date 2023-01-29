INDIA

8 booked for desecration of Ramcharitmanas in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR has been lodged against eight persons for tearing pages of Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in Awadhi language penned by Goswami Tulsidas, and then burning it in Vrindavan Yojna area of Lucknow late on Sunday, police said.

The FIR has been lodged at the PGI police station of Lucknow.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Rana said that they received a complaint from a BJP member, Satnam Singh Lavi, on the basis of which the FIR was lodged.

“Unsavoury comments against Ramcharitmanas and burning of its pages in public may create a rift in society and lead to communal tension. The accused spoke against the holy book on social media and thus hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” he added.

The SHO said that the accused named by Satnam Singh in his FIR are Yashpal Singh Lodhi, Devendra Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, Naresh Singh, SS Yadav, Sujit, Santosh Verma and Salim.

They all have been booked under sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 295 A (outrage religious feelings), 505 (to incite outrage) and 298 (hurt religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act.

The police said that the accused named in the FIR had come out in support of Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya OBC Mahasabha on Sunday.

Maurya had recently caused a row when he raised objections to certain verses from the book and termed them ‘against women, backwards and Dalits’.

20230130-043604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah meets Power, Coal, Rly ministers on power situation

    Khalid Jawed’s ‘The Paradise of Food’ wins Rs 25 lakh JCB...

    Rajbhar denies returning to NDA, will remain with SP

    Rudra builders’ project in UP sealed for not depositing Rs 25...