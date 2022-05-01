WORLD

8 children killed in tricycle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

At least eight children were killed on Saturday as a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt’s Nile Delta province of Beheira, said the country’s public prosecution in a statement.

The eight were among 12 passengers riding the tricycle on their way home from work at a factory in a town in Beheira, north of the capital Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The other four survived the accident.

The prosecution detained and interrogated the 19-year-old tricycle driver on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving an unqualified and unlicensed vehicle in a poor condition. He was also suspected of involvement in human trafficking and using child labour.

