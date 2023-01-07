INDIA

8 contract killers nabbed after scuffle in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

After a brief scuffle, Delhi Police arrested eight contract killers while they were on their way to threaten and assault a businessman in north Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas (22), Manish (26), Rahul Dhankar (20), Arun (19), Aakash (20), Deepak (19), Suraj (21) and Neeraj (20), are all residents of Bahadurgarh village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), in the intervening night of January 6-7, a police team out on patrolling noticed 10-12 suspicious people with their car and bikes parked at a dark spot, after which the police team informed the duty officer to send more staff.

“Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and after seeing the presence of police, the accused persons tried to escape from the spot. When the police tried to stop them, the accused persons started manhandling the staff and tore the uniform of one of the constables,” said the DCP.

One of the accused persons pointed a loaded country-made pistol at a policeman, but ultimately they were all overpowered and apprehended. Two miscreants, identified as Kapil and Kunal, managed to escape from the spot.

During interrogation, it was found that Kapil and Pappal, who is a big cloth merchant, had hatched a conspiracy to threaten and assault a businessman in Sadar Bazar.

“The accused had even covered the number plate of their Maruti Alto car. On inspection of the car, the police found sticks and one country-made pistol along with three live cartridges,” the officer said.

20230108-001004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT sleuths raid leading Malayalam film personalities

    Rahul Dev turns edgier, darker in ‘Abhay 3’

    Thousands of birds rescued from illegal traders near Jama Masjid

    K’taka Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Accused seer drugged, abused girls