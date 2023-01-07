After a brief scuffle, Delhi Police arrested eight contract killers while they were on their way to threaten and assault a businessman in north Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas (22), Manish (26), Rahul Dhankar (20), Arun (19), Aakash (20), Deepak (19), Suraj (21) and Neeraj (20), are all residents of Bahadurgarh village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), in the intervening night of January 6-7, a police team out on patrolling noticed 10-12 suspicious people with their car and bikes parked at a dark spot, after which the police team informed the duty officer to send more staff.

“Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and after seeing the presence of police, the accused persons tried to escape from the spot. When the police tried to stop them, the accused persons started manhandling the staff and tore the uniform of one of the constables,” said the DCP.

One of the accused persons pointed a loaded country-made pistol at a policeman, but ultimately they were all overpowered and apprehended. Two miscreants, identified as Kapil and Kunal, managed to escape from the spot.

During interrogation, it was found that Kapil and Pappal, who is a big cloth merchant, had hatched a conspiracy to threaten and assault a businessman in Sadar Bazar.

“The accused had even covered the number plate of their Maruti Alto car. On inspection of the car, the police found sticks and one country-made pistol along with three live cartridges,” the officer said.

