8 dead, 23 injured in Pak road accident

Eight people were killed and 23 others injured due to a head-on collision between two buses in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday, local reports said.

The accident took place on the Indus highway in Rajanpur district due to low visibility as the area was covered by dense fog, reports Xinhua news agency.

As a result, the bus drivers could not see the other vehicles coming from opposite directions, the reports added.

One bus heading towards Karachi from Peshawar and the other was en route to Rajanpur.

The injured people including women and kids were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.

Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured people.

Parts of Punjab and Sindh provinces are currently under a thick blanket of fog and the traffic is being badly disrupted.

According to a spokesperson of the motorway, sections of the Indus highway were closed to traffic due to dense fog, and the traffic has been diverted to other highways.

The police also advised the public to refrain from unnecessary travel during the night and early morning and directed drivers to to turn on fog lights.

