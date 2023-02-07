WORLD

8 dead, 5 missing in Peru mudslides

NewsWire
0
0

At least eight people were killed and another five remained missing after mudslides hit communities in Peru’s Camana province, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) confirmed.

Heavy rains over the weekend sparked mudslides that affected several communities, including Pampaylima, Venado de Oro, Infiernillo, San Martin, Miski and Secocha, all located in the district of Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel, Xinhua news agency quoted the COEN as saying on Monday.

In Miski and San Martin, both mining communities, mine workers were tragically caught off guard by the landslides as they were working in area tunnels.

Videos shared on social media showed a large mass of mud and rocks burying everything in its path, including prefabricated houses, as panicked residents looked on.

Local authorities have requested that humanitarian aid be airlifted to the affected communities, since a 3-km stretch of the Secocha-San Martin highway has been completely cut off.

20230207-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden to visit Kentucky to survey tornado damage

    FIH Hockey Women’s Jr World Cup: Lalrindiki hits brace as India...

    Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, Pro downloads from sale

    Musk condemns Trump, says ‘constitution is greater than any president’