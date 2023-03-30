INDIA

8 dead in Indore stepwell accident, rescue operation underway

NewsWire
0
0

At least eight persons, including two women, died after they fell into a deep stepwell at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during Ram Navami prayers on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred after the roof over the the stepwell, said to be at least 50-60 feet deep and full with water, collapsed as more than 25 people were on it.

As per officials, 17 people were rescued and all have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Rescue operation for remaining others were still underway.

“Four bodies have been recovered so far. There are still some people stuck in the stepwell and rescue operation is underway,” Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deuskar told media persons.

Official sources told IANS that the number of deaths may go up but would be known after rescue operations conclude.

The space where the well is located is narrow, and therefore, hindrance was being faced during the rescue operation, said the officials.

People, who were stuck in the well, were being pulled out with the help of ropes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was in touch with Indore district administration.

The incident occurred when scores of people were gathered at the temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. While some devotees were performing ‘havan’, many were standing in a queue.

20230330-163804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 teenagers tied to tree, thrashed for molesting girls

    Hindustan Motors steers market volatility, shares double in 1 month

    YSRCP MP alleges he was beaten in CID custody, approaches HC

    British-era bridge collapses in MP, no fatality reported