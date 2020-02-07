8 feared trapped as building collapses in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (IANS) At least eight people are feared trapped as a three-storey building collapsed on the outskirts of the city in Punjab on Saturday, police said.

Two persons were rescued.

A JCB was digging earth for making a basement of a hotel, developed by Ambika Greens, when suddenly the building caved in on the Kharar-Landran road in Kharar.

Two mobile towers installed nearby also collapsed.

Subdivisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain told the media that at least seven to eight people are missing.

