The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received 31 bids from manufacturers showing interest in developing vaccine against the monkeypox virus after the medical body floated the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of vaccine and diagnostic kits, a source said on Saturday.

According to the source, of the total 31 bids, eight companies have submitted the EOI for the vaccine development while 23 firms showed interest towards the development of kits.

However, no company has been awarded the tender yet and it is currently under evaluation, the source added. The manufacturers would develop the vaccine through public-private partnership.

The ICMR had invited the EOI for the development of vaccine and diagnostic kits for monkeypox last month on July 27.

The EOI was invited from the experienced vaccine manufacturers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in developing of vaccine candidate against monkeypox. The last date for submission of EOI was August 10.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday reported one more monkeypox infection, taking the case tally to 5. Of the five infected patients, one has been discharged and four are being treated at LNJP Hospital.

So far, India has reported 10 cases of monkeypox infection.

