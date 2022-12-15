WORLD

8 forest fires rage in Chile, 25 others contained

NewsWire
0
0

Eight forest fires are currently raging in Chile, while 25 other fires have been contained so far, authorities said, adding that more than 4,400 hectares in the country’s central and southern regions have been destroyed as a result.

The Interior and Public Security Ministry’s National Emergency Office (Onemi) said on Wednesday that the biggest ongoing blaze has already razed 309 hectares in Palmilla, a commune in the O’Higgins Region to the south of the capital Santiago, reports Xinhua news agency.

The largest fire contained, but not extinguished, has destroyed 1,915 hectares since it was detected on December 6 in the communes of Lolol and Santa Cruz, also in O’Higgins.

A forest fire in the central Santiago Metropolitan Region left one person dead and five injured, and destroyed 46 homes and 659 hectares.

Chile’s meteorological agency issued an alert on Tuesday for seven of the country’s 16 regions due to high temperatures that have sparked dozens of forest fires.

The alert lasts until Friday and applies to the Metropolitan region, which is home to more than 7 million people.

20221215-125204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oracle releases Java 19 to help users create innovative apps, services

    Para-shooting World Cup: India win gold in P3 Mixed 25m pistol...

    1 dead, 7 injured after driver plows through crowd in Colorado

    Japan’s H1 excess mortality highest since Covid pandemic