8 ft long python rescued from drain near hospital in Agra

Agra, July 28 (IANS) An eight feet long python was rescued by a team of the NGO Wildlife SOS from a drain near the Asopa Hospital and Research Centre here after it received a call from a resident of the area which borders the dense forest along the Yamuna river.

A trained snake rescuer from the NGO rushed to the location, carefully extricated the reptile from the drain and transferred it to a safe transport carrier.

The snake was kept under observation for a few hours and later released into the forest.

Mahak Gupta, who called the Wildlife SOS team, said, “We heard a splashing noise from the drain while we were out for a walk. The last thing we expected to find in there was a python. We immediately called the Wildlife SOS who came to our aid even in the late hours.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “It is not unusual to find pythons in and around Agra city. They prefer damp, dark places, ideally close to water bodies. Although non-venomous, a python’s bite can be injurious, so one has to be careful while carrying out such rescue operations.”

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said, “Our work is to send out a very important message as people show more compassion towards these highly misunderstood reptiles by calling for help. We request people to keep supporting us and to report any such incidents on our helpline.”

The Indian rock python is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), which regulates the international trade of wildlife species.

