8 Hair Products to Style for Hair at Home

New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) While the lockdown restrictions are gradually easing, we are still being mindful about stepping outside. But whether youre at home or outside, everybody loves a good hair day. The good news is that it is possible to get that salon-finish if you have the right products. Just remember to use those that do not damage your hair, but instead add luster and volume to your tresses and protect them. Give your hair the treatment it deserves.

Sobiya Moghul, Content Lead at Amazon Beauty, recommends eight hair products that will make hair styling at home easy.

Hair Serums

A good serum protects the hair from heat damage, dust particles, humidity, pollution and dryness. Choose a serum that provides light hydration for straight and thin hair and intense hydration for frizzy and dry hair. You can also find shine inducing and protecting serums that will work wonders while styling your hair.

Recommendations:

MATRIX Biolage Deep Smoothing Serum

Streax Pro Hair Serum Vita Gloss

L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Instant Smooting & Repairing Oil Serum

Livon Shake and Spray Hair Serum

Dry Shampoo

For all those days on which it’s impossible to shampoo your hair, dry shampoo comes to the rescue. It helps remove excess oil and greasiness making the hair look and smell beautiful. Pro tip: Use it only on the roots to avoid any damage to your hair texture.

Recommendations:

BBLUNT Back to Life Dry Shampoo

Batiste Dry Shampoo Plus Heavenly Volume

Colab Dry Shampoo Unicorn Fragrance

Enliven Dry Shampoo Original

Hair Colour

The easiest way to change how your hair looks is to colour it. Remember to use an ammonia-free colour to avoid damage. You can experiment by dip dyeing your ends a glossy mocha or just go a universal glossy brown. Post colour, remember to use products that will hydrate and nourish your tips and keep them damage free.

Recommendations:

Garnier Color Naturals Crème hair color

L’Oreal Paris Casting Creme Gloss Hair Color

Revlon Colorsilk Hair Color

Wella Color Charm Demi Permanent Haircolor

Hair Mask

For softer, hydrated and less frizzy hair, it is very important to use a mask regularly. Choose one that has organic and natural ingredients and is sulphate and silicon free for healthy, nourished and lustrous tresses.

Recommendations:

L’Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Masque

Biotique Bio Musk Nourishing Treatment

Matrix By fbb Opti Care Smooth Straight Hair Mask

Mamaearth’s Onion Hair Mask

Hair Cream

Of all the hair products, hair cream is one of the most underrated. Perfect for addressing frizziness, flyaways and hair fall, creams also add a natural looking shine to your hair. Remember to use sparingly and wash off thoroughly to avoid build-up of product on your scalp.

Recommendations:

Pantene Open Hair Miracle – Oil replacement

L’Oreal Paris Hair Spa Repairing Cream Bath for Damaged Hair

Himalaya Herbals Anti Hair Loss Cream

Wella Hair Craft Professionals Straightening Cream and Neutralizer

Hair Wax

One of the most trusted products in hair styling, wax helps maintain short to medium-length hair without making it clumpy. Apply a small quantity, avoiding the roots and remember to shampoo off well to avoid greasiness and damaged hair follicles in the long run.

Recommendations:

TIGI BED HEAD Workable Wax

The Man Company Sportivo Hair Styling Pomade Wax

Ustraa Hair Wax for wet look

Beardo Hair Wax, Strong HoldHair Gel

Perfect for setting your hair in the manner you desire, this styling essential is a must-have for those who love experimenting with their looks. Most efficacious when your hair is damp, gels do everything from volumizing to defining curls, besides giving your hair a lovely sheen.

Recommendations:

Set Wet Cool Hold Hair

BBLUNT Gel Oh! Natural Hold Gel

Loreal Paris Studio Line Mix it Up Mess Up Paste extra strong gel

Wella EIMI Sculpt Force Extra Strong Flubber Gel

Hair Spray

Once you have styled your hair, hold it in place with a good hair spray. The latest formulae do not make your hair feel crunchy and stiff, instead they are almost undetectable but have a great hold and add volume where necessary. Light-hold formulae are easy to brush out, allowing you to manipulate your hair in a variety of styles and stronger hold ones will keep your hair style intact until you wash them out.

Recommendations:

Gatsby Set and Keep Extreme Hold Hair Spray

Tresemme Professionals Salon Sleek Hair Spray

Loreal Elnett Satin Strong Fixing Smooth Perfect Lacquer Hair Spray

Garnier Fructis Style Anti-Humidity Hairspray Extreme Control

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

–IANS

lh/tb/