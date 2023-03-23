INDIALIFESTYLE

8 in 10 Indian professionals heading back to office by choice: Report

While they used to feel obliged to physically be in the office, 78 per cent (nearly 8) of Indian professionals now say they go to office by choice as more companies adopt hybrid work culture, a report showed on Thursday.

Workers are generally more receptive to working in the office, with 86 per cent of Indians saying they feel positive about it compared to a year ago, according to research conducted by Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

Another trend being embraced in the office is that of desk-bombing.

The research revealed that most workers like it when a co-worker shows up unannounced at their desk to have a chat.

About 62 per cent of respondents in India see desk-bombing as a great way to have impromptu conversations.

Majority of GenZ workers in India (60 per cent) have experienced desk-bombing and find it useful.

“While professionals in India favour the flexible-work option, they are also finding immense value in heading back to office as it contributes towards boosting employee morale, improving collaboration and teamwork and identifying new opportunities,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Managing Editor-India at LinkedIn.

Hybrid work has raised some questions on whether lack of time in office and reduced visibility will have an impact on one’s career.

The research showed that 63 per cent of Indians feel working remotely has no harmful impact on their careers.

However, a similar proportion also believes their chances of career growth could be reduced if they didn’t go to office as much.

“This could be a potential reason why 71 per cent of Indians agree that they feel they have to overcompensate when working from home to show that they are serious about work,” said the report.

Workers are also structuring their work week differently and it has altered their last day in the office.

An overwhelming 79 per cent of Indians say Thursday is the new Friday which may stem from the fact that Friday is the least popular day for workers to go into the office.

In India, 72 per cent of workers surveyed said they miss chai break bonding in the workplace, where they could exchange banter with their colleagues about both their work and personal lives and have a laugh.

