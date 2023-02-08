Eight people were seriously injured after a city bus crashed into a daycare centre on Wednesday morning in Laval, north of Montreal, Canada, local media reported.

All eight victims, including at least one child, were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place at the Garderie educative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district shortly around 8:30 a.m. local time, and the bus was from the Societe de transport de Laval (STL), the reports said.

The driver of the bus was arrested, and the reason for the crash is still unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

Stéphane Boyer, the Mayor of Laval, said the driver had been employed by the STL for 10 years or so but didn’t have any prior incidents on his record.

“There is a hypothesis that this was an intentional act but it will have to be confirmed by the investigation,” Boyer was quoted as saying.

The daycare centre usually accommodates between 80 and 85 children, the reports added.

