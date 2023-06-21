INDIA

8 injured as part of slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

At least eight workers were injured when a portion of a ramp of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

The incident occurred on Sagar Ring Road where the flyover is being constructed at a traffic intersection.

Police said the accident occurred when workers were laying slabs over the pillars.

An engineer and seven workers were injured in the incident and shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The injured men are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Four of them were identified as Rohit Kumar, Puneeth Kumar, Shankar Lal and Jitender

LB Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar Reddy said a small stretch collapsed when workers were laying the slab. Police registered a case and took up investigation. The ACP said since the flyover work was still on, action can’t be taken against the contractor for poor quality.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chuhan and LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri also visited the spot.

Local MLA Sudheer Reddy also visited the accident site and spoke to the workers. Local leaders of opposition Congress and BJP alleged that poor quality of work and negligence led to the accident.

20230621-105203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Make in India’ smartphone shipments down 8% as consumer demand slows

    Mother’s Day getaways handpicked for your super- mom!

    Experience 7 Instagram-able places in the city of joy

    Ankit Gupta reveals challenges of shooting a wedding sequence in ‘Junooniyatt’