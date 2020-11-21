Canindia News

8 injured in US mall shooting

by 0

At least eight people were injured in a shooting at a mall in the US state of Wisconsin, police said, adding the gunman remained “at large”.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the mall located in Wauwatosa City, part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, reports Xinhua news agency

None of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and the shooter remained “at large”, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement.

The shooting occurred aat round 3 p.m., and 75 police officers were at the mall investigating, McBride said.

“It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement said.

The Milwaukee division of the FBI said it was responding to the scene to support local law enforcement, according to local media reports.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

UN fears 200,000 people could flee Ethiopia conflict in 6 months

Samsung integrates Google Assistant to 2020 Smart TV lineup

Portuguese Prez announces renewal of ‘state of emergency’

Canada at stake amid worsening Covid-19 situation: Trudeau

Twitter set to transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden

Von der Leyen calls for global ambition to protect biodiversity

Iran urges France, Germany, UK to implement n-deal commitments

CanIndia New Wire Service

Priti Patel didn’t breach ministerial code over bullying claims: UK PM

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chilean President calls for cooperation among APEC economies

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested