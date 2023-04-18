SOUTH ASIAWORLD

8 injured, scores missing after massive landslide hits Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Eight people were injured and scores of others went missing following a massive landslide that hit the Torkham border area in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, rescue sources said.

The incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. at the border area near Afghanistan, sources from the state-owned Rescue 1122 told Xinhua news agency.

“It was a massive landslide, and part of a mountain caved in when it was struck by lightning, trapping dozens of trucks waiting to cross the border,” the sources added.

Earlier in a statement, Rescue 1122 said that several vehicles caught fire after the landslide, adding that initially three ambulance were dispatched to the site.

The statement said that judging from the magnitude of the incident, ambulances and firefighters from other parts of the province have also been called in.

About 60 rescue workers are taking part in the operation, and all resources are being used to recover the trapped people from the rubbles, the statement added.

20230418-115003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, B’desh should work together for crime-free border: Jaishankar

    Bangladesh suffers worst-ever floods in century

    Indian Foreign Secy to reach Sri Lanka on 4-day visit on...

    Outcome of Bengal polls will be key to Teesta water sharing...