Eight people lost their lives and 27 others were injured in a leftover landmine explosion in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, state news agency SANA reported.

The explosion took place on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Citing medical sources, SANA said the landmine was part of the leftovers of rebel groups who used to rule the town of Deir Adas in the northern countryside of Daraa.

The report said the injured people were taken to hospitals in the area.

Several people lost their lives in recent similar incidents in formerly rebel-held areas across Syria, while humanitarian workers urged for speedier removal of explosive remnants and effective warnings to prevent such tragedy.

20220612-011404