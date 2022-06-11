WORLD

8 killed, 27 injured in landmine explosion in Syria

NewsWire
0
0

Eight people lost their lives and 27 others were injured in a leftover landmine explosion in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, state news agency SANA reported.

The explosion took place on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Citing medical sources, SANA said the landmine was part of the leftovers of rebel groups who used to rule the town of Deir Adas in the northern countryside of Daraa.

The report said the injured people were taken to hospitals in the area.

Several people lost their lives in recent similar incidents in formerly rebel-held areas across Syria, while humanitarian workers urged for speedier removal of explosive remnants and effective warnings to prevent such tragedy.

20220612-011404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghanistan’s Hassan Akhund discusses ties with Qatari FM

    2 officers killed in shooting at college in US’ Virginia

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels announce 3-day ceasefire with Saudi-led coalition

    SKorea, US, Japan agree to bolster security ties against NKorea