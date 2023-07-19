At least eight people were killed and four went missing on Wednesday after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi city, the rescue service said.

The service said that the incident took place in the morning on Peshawar Road in the Golrah Mor area of the city when the wall near an under-construction underpass collapsed, following heavy rain, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims were sleeping along the wall under a tent, it added.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and recovered eight bodies from the rubble, the service said, adding that a rescue operation for the missing labourers was underway.

The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital, according to the rescue service.

