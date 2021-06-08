At least eight people were killed and five others injured in a gas cylinder blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.
The incident took place on Monday evening in a welding workshop in Mashkel, Washuk district, Xinhua news agency reported.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.
The blast also destroyed four other shops.
A witness said the explosion occurred when workers were using a welding machine to repair a gas cylinder.
The victims comprised five Afghan nationals and three locals.
–IANS
ksk/