Washington, April 16 (IANS): At least eight people were killed during a shooting incident that took place at a FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis, police said on Friday, adding there were multiple others who suffered serious gunshot wounds.

Of those suffering gunshot wounds, at least one person remained in critical condition by 3 a.m. (local time) on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Spokesperson Genae Cook as saying at a news conference.

An unknown number of others went to local hospitals with injuries.

No law enforcement officers were among the wounded.

Cook said that the eight people were killed in and around the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport..

The shooter has taken his own life, Cook added.

This is the fourth mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The FedEx hub employs more than 4,500 people and is the second-largest facility in the company’s global network, local media reported.