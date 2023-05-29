INDIA

8 labourers electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

At least eight labourers were electrocuted to death while installing a pole near the Nichitpur Railway gate in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred when the pole — which labourers were trying to install — fell on a high tension wire of 25,000 volts and they came in contact with the wire.

The incident took place at Nichitpur railway gate located between Dhanbad and Gomoh on Howrah-New Delhi rail route.

Some other workers were also injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. Many trains have been stopped at different stations after this incident.

