New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) There are typically tremendous expectations for a honeymoon. It’s time to plan that ideal vacation to a location where the newlyweds can create lifelong memories. Here are eight of the world’s top luxury honeymoon destinations for an unforgettable trip filled with countless moments of romance, celebration, adventure, and indulgence.

A Capella romance extraordinaire at Capella Ubud

For couples who love the splendour of nature and wilderness, Capella Ubud makes a perfect balance of tranquillity and adventure. Constructed within the trees and hidden from afar at Keliki valley, Capella Ubud offers ultra-luxurious tented camps which captures the imagination of those who seek a unique experience at the heart of Bali’s untouched natural surroundings.

Inspired by the early European settlers from the 1800s, architect Bill Bensley designed Capella Ubud, Bali as a tribute to their spirit of adventure. Nestled between Ubud’s rainforest, rice paddy fields and the sacred Wos River, in an authentic Balinese artist village called Keliki, Capella Ubud, Bali offers 22 extravagant, individually styled one-bedroom tents and one tented two-bedroom lodge, all featuring private saltwater pools.

Food and Beverage selections include Mads Lange – the camp’s dining room, Api Jiwa – an intimate and highly interactive Asian barbecue and The Mortar and Pestle pool bar. The Camp Fire is not merely the place to meet the local storyteller over pulled hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows but, weather permitting, an equally great venue for casual dining. Adventure wellness, pampering spa treatments designed around the moon phases, spiritual and sound healing as well as in-retreat rituals are on offer at Auriga Wellness.

No tree was cut during construction so that the refined jungle camp remains a hidden sanctuary from afar.

Timeless moments at Cheval Blanc Paris

Cheval Blanc’s first urban Maison Cheval Blanc Paris makes the heart of Paris beat a little faster. A historical building with a contemporary spirit imagined by Peter Marino. A strong sense of Art Deco heritage and a tribute to French savoir-faire and craftsmanship, Cheval Blanc Paris is a confidential haven with only 72 rooms and suites and a perfect backdrop for a dream honeymoon. Seize the day overlooking the scenic panorama, bite in a warm croissant just out of the oven, sink into the foam of a delicately scented bath, capture the soul of Paris from your winter garden with your most loved one here. Enjoy an idyllic interlude at the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc and one of the most romantic dinner at Langosteria or Le Tout-Paris imagined by the Chefs of Cheval Blanc Paris.

Stroll along the banks of the Seine, get lost in the narrow streets of the Marais, revel in the Parisian way of life, swing to the rhythm of the effervescent atmosphere, embrace the city with your eyes. The Maison’s Alchemists present a series of one-of-a-kind experiences and moments to cherish with a loved one such as cosy dinners for two on the first balcony overlooking the river Seine; a sunset cruise along the Seine while you and your partner sip a sparkling cocktail, relish a delicious savoury canape prepared by the chefs as you enjoy the intimacy of the moment. Presenting a timeless moment to cherish with your loved one, the Maison also offers a special flyaway to the champagne region. Step aboard your private helicopter to discover the Champagne region’s best-kept secrets for a day. Excellence and savoir-faire are showcased during a Dom Perignon tasting session led by the finest connoisseurs, in the heart of this renowned vineyard estate.

A secret paradise at Sailing Club Signature Resort, Phu Quoc

Named as the “Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc is the largest island of Vietnam. With a coastline of more than 150 km, with a combination of beautiful, white-cut beaches and marvelous small bays, Phu Quoc is considered an island with abundant marine resources. Not only that, in Phu Quoc, you will feel the unique bustle of local life mixed with resorts that make it an interesting destination and attract many tourists. In 2006, most of the island became a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and every day more people get a chance to experience the joy tucked away in this slice of paradise.

If you and your partner love adventure, quality time by the beach, trying new foods, and understanding local culture, Phu Quoc Island is the destination for you. While at Phu Quoc, stay at Sailing Club Signature Resort, Phu Quoc, located by Long Beach. Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc offers the ultimate tropical residential experience. Encircled by nature for absolute privacy, each villa here is designed as a hub of connectedness for couples and friends to hide away, have fun, and recharge.

Spend your mornings in the resorts, Castor villa’s private pool, making coffee with your espresso machine, or taking a soak in the bathtub. Connect with yourself and your loved one in the Scandinavian-inspired specially designed villa for couples. Have lunch in the indoor-outdoor dining area, or fill the fridge with the best market selections for meals that will exist in your memory for years to come. The hottest entertainment venue on the island, Sailing Club Phu Quoc, is just 5 minutes stroll from the resort.

JOALI BEING, Maldives

Embark on a joyful adventure together to nurture and deepen your precious bond. A nature immersive wellbeing island retreat, the first of its kind in the Maldives located on Bodufushi Island in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING offers a special programme named ‘Wellbeing Together’ curated exclusively for couples. Blissfully removed from the outside world, this unforgettable journey sparkles brightly with the Joy of Weightlessness – an exhilarating feeling of lightness and freedom.

‘Wellbeing Together’ invites couples to explore each other’s interests and share meaningful moments in the ultra-luxurious island paradise. JOALI BEING is the beginning of a transformative journey. Nestled on the secluded island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, amid crystalline lagoons, pristine beaches and lush coconut palms, JOALI BEING is a 40-minute seaplane journey from Male International Airport. With 68 villas, each with its own butler or “Jadugar”, it is the region’s first wellbeing island retreat of its kind.

Armani Hotel Milano, Milan

A glitzy European honeymoon is the stuff of dreams for many couples created by some popular Bollywood movies. Go ahead and include the most glamorous city in Italy to your plan. Live out a dream in this enchanting city with elegant crystal domes, unmatched style, and exotic food. Milan is known to be the Queen of all finer things in life. So, give that treasured and extravagant touch to your honeymoon while you book at stay at Armani Hotel Milano.

Armani Hotel Milano is located in the world famous couture district, known as Quadrilatero della Moda, only a few minutes away from the luxury shopping streets of Via Montenapoleone and Via della Spiga, the famous La Scala theatre and the spectacular Piazza del Duomo. Milan is not only the World’s Fashion Capital but also a city to be discovered, with its little secrets and hidden locations. The Armani style and philosophy defines every detail of the 95 guestrooms and suites. Each element has been personally designed by Giorgio Armani and chosen for sculptural, aesthetic and sensual qualities. The rooms embody the hallmarks of the Armani brand: elegance, comfort and sophistication and provide in-room amenities that are specially tailored for the utmost convenience of guests.

Bonding through adventures at Pimalai Resort & Spa, Koh Lanta

Pimalai, the natural five-star retreat on the tropical Thai island of Koh Lanta, is a dreamy destination that immerses couples in seclusion and serenity. Nestled within 100 acres of lush jungle, cascading gently down to a 900-metre stretch of pure white sand at Kantiang Bay, far from the tourist crowds, this is a romantic retreat like no other.

Pimalai has created a series of small-scale excursions into this spectacular seascape. The “Koh Haa Snorkelling & Sunset” adventure transports couples to a collection of limestone islets enclosing a dazzling aquamarine lagoon, while the “Fabulous Koh Rok” cruise offers swimming and snorkelling in warm, crystal-clear waters around one of the area’s most enchanting islands. Couples who love to feel the splash of the waves can also take part in non-motorised water sports such as kayaking, paddle-boarding, body-boarding, windsurfing and sailing, potentially creating a lifelong passion they can share together. Back on the dry land, Pimalai Spa is hidden within the forest, surrounded by rippling pools, century-old trees and fragrant flowers, visitors can unwind and enjoy world-class wellness therapies, including dedicated couples’ treatments. And end your romantic day with private dinner on the beach, where there will only be the two of you.

Winter Honeymoon Experience at Ultima Gstaad

Start your new beginning the Ultima Way. Luxurious, unique and full of romantic moments and relaxation for just the two of you at Ultima Gstaad’s Signature Suites. The perfect pairing is adventure and relaxation, and there is nowhere better than Gstaad to experience both. With skiing and activities in abundance, and Ultima Gstaad Spa and Clinic offering world-class treatments, the team ensures you make memories for life in complete bliss.

Every day begins with an Ultima breakfast. Decadent and delicious, it is Ultima’s signature. Once ready for the snow, meet with your private ski guide for mornings on the mountain. In the afternoons, return and unwind with an Ultima Signature Massage, or just laze in the indoor pool and soak in the outdoor jacuzzi. The choice is yours. Make memories for life here with Time For Two offer while you float over the charming chalets of Gstaad in a hot air balloon in the morning, taking in a new perspective of this authentic alpine village as the sun rises alongside you. One of the most heart-warming ways to start the day with warm hot chocolates served in the sky too. On an evening after dinner, set off on a romantic moonlit horse-drawn carriage ride through Gstaad’s elegant streets, warmly wrapped in blankets with champagne in hand. And for those wanting to experience the ultimate thrill together, take to the sky in a helicopter and ski down a remote trail before stopping for culinary delights in a charming alpine village.

Romantic escape at The Woodward Geneva

Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, the Woodward is the ideal place to celebrate the beginning of your forever. Located in the heart of Geneva in a historic post-Haussmann style building on Quai Wilson, The Woodward features an exceptional location with views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc. The property has been entirely renovated by the renowned architectural firm Pierre-Yves Rochon with 26 spacious suites in a refined, contemporary style. Featuring two gourmet restaurants led by Michelin-star chefs Olivier Jean and Alain Verzeroli, as well as a Guerlain Spa ready to welcome you and your partner, The Woodward offers the most discerning of traveller a warm welcome that is both glamorous and authentic.

Heads of state, royalty and artists from around the world once gathered behind the neoclassical facade of this historic building, constructed in 1901 by French architect Francois Durel. Named L’Hotel Bellevue, the institution later gave way to a private bank before being acquired by the Bastion Holdings group, who have now returned it to its former glory.

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, the restaurant’s first Swiss location, is the hotel’s culinary crown jewel, dazzling guests with an unparalleled performance and an unforgettable meal.

