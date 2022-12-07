HEALTHINDIA

8-month-old baby swallows bottle cork, B’luru doctors successfully operate

NewsWire
0
0

In a miraculous rescue, the doctors at Fortis Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru successfully helped save the life of an 8-month-old male baby, who had accidentally swallowed a two cm bottle cork while playing, the official release stated on Wednesday.

Dr. Narendranath. A, Consultant, ENT Specialist along with Dr. H.K. Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant – ENT Specialist removed the cork with the help of laryngoscopy. With the correct diagnosis and timely medical intervention, the baby was saved.

After accidentally swallowing the cork, the infant had gone breathless and had become unresponsive. He was taken to three hospitals one after the other for a week, where the doctors suspected the child had a lower respiratory tract infection and prescribed nebulizer treatments.

However, this did not improve the baby’s health, as he developed high fever and was going through severe pain. There was a continuous grunting sound from his throat, and he started feeding less and became less active with each passing day.

It was then that the baby’s family brought him to Fortis Nagarbhavi, where the doctors diagnosed the child, and removed the cork. Soon after, the baby was relieved and was discharged the very next day.

Giving details of the case, Dr. Narendranath A, Consultant- ENT Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi said, “Upon admission, we had noticed that the baby had audible mild grunts while breathing.

After regular examination of the throat, we felt something was not right, so we conducted a 70-degree video laryngoscopy and discovered a large whitish foreign body (rubber cork of bottle cap) in the hypopharynx (lower part of the throat) at laryngeal inlet partially obstructing the airway (windpipe).

The child was immediately shifted to the operation theatre, where the cork was removed successfully. Any delay in the procedure/removal of the cork could have led to upper esophageal complications, chest infection, or a life-threatening complication due to the blocked airway.”

Dr. H.K. Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant – ENT Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi said, “Great attention should be focused on handling an infant and parents must be vigilant in keeping such items out of the reach of their children. Foreign bodies taken by the oral route can lead to severe morbidity and mortality by entering into the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.

“Therefore, these cases need to be evaluated urgently. What made the case complicated was the age of the patient. However, timely intervention and adoption of the correct line of treatment resulted in giving a second life to the baby and hope to the family, who had given up on the chances of survival of the baby.”

20221207-125605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre will have 5K beds soon: Kejriwal

    Single-day Covid tally crosses 11K-mark in Gujarat

    Premji wants private hospitals in vaccination drive

    BA.5 sub-variant makes up over 80% new Covid cases in US