New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANSlife) Maximum City Mumbai is expanding its horizon in bringing globally acclaimed culinary excellence. As the new year 2023 begins, Mumbai has seen several new eateries to spend quality time with your dear ones, work your day at a pretty café or just enjoy the serene views of the sea and other scenic views that Aamchi Mumbai has to offer. Here’s a list of eight newly opened restaurants in Mumbai that you must visit in 2023!

BayLeaf Café, Juhu: Juhu, home to the iconic Juhu Beach, now has an all-new diner that offers an immersive global culinary experience and a first-of-its-kind ambience of the tropics. The newly launched Bayleaf Café – a conscious, vegetarian diner, is designed mindfully so that patrons nestle with ease amidst the cosy beachside vibes. Its eco-conscious materials like natural cane, cotton and jute, or the outdoor seating arrangement amidst a botanical and lush backdrop, truly transport you to a scenic haven by the ocean.

From smoothie bowls and overnight soaked oat jars to multi-grain dosa to yummy crepes, Bayleaf Café has something for everyone to enjoy. Juicy burgers and cheesy pizzas, Mexican burrito bowls, Kashmir valley paneer tikka to awesome salads, all are bound to appeal to your taste buds and mood. Coffee, tea and mocktail aficionados can sip on some freshly handcrafted beverages, both hot and cold, according to the mood of the day.

All Saints, Khar: Khar’s new food and entertainment destination, All Saints takes you on a mouthwatering culinary journey including delectable food and exquisite cocktails. Setting the mood of the evening right, the restaurant hosts music that will make you groove and smile as you munch on the flavour-filled creations. Visit the place with your group of friends for great dining and an enjoyable evening.

One8 Commune, Juhu: Brainchild of Virat Kohli, the One8 Commune is a treasured eatery for Mumbaikars as they can head to the restaurant housed in Indian singing legend, Kishore Kumar’s bungalow. Inclusive in its approach, the diner’s ambience is ideally fluid to suit all age groups. From the décor design to the dishes served, One8 Commune is thoughtfully curated for everyone who loves bonding over delish global cuisines.

Grounded, Bandra: Thoughtfully designed with influences from Greece and the Mediterranean region, the diner presents a burst of blue colour and contrastingly muted tones. An aesthetic element adding charm to the cafe is the terrazzo countertop which is pretty in its way of colour and pattern. Equipped with a glass ceiling, the eatery looks spacious with the soft natural sunlight flooding the space.

Poco Loco, Hughes Road, Chowpatty: For Tapas food lovers, Poco Loco is Mumbai’s new yet highly sought-after Spanish and Mexican tapas bar. The recently opened eatery sets the mood right with its Boho-Mexican ambience and serves a range of sweets and drinks suiting your preference. Serving a range of Mexican and Spanish Tacos, Sopas, Enchiladas, Segundos, Arroces, and Pizzas, the eatery is Jain-friendly too. To help satiate seafood lovers, the eatery has included coastal recipes too.

Akina, Bandra: The modern Japanese fine-dining restaurant sprawls over a massive 5000 sqft space. Designed with magnificent interior décor influenced by the spring flowers of Japan, the eatery is a must place to visit in Mumbai to try the age-old warayaki cooking technique which uses straw as an alternative for coal given its better burning temperature. The menu is curated by New Zealand’s Chef Jesse Blake and includes popular Japanese tapas like Potato Terrine, Mushroom Rice with Truffle Butter, Mushroom Dashi, etc. Equipped with a private dining area, Akina’sPrivé Lounge is ideal for hosting private parties.

Native Bombay, Fort: A culinary tour across India to experience the regional recipes, Native Bombay’s menu has the choicest dishes from Rajasthan to Kashmir to Uttarakhand to Nagaland and going down south to Kerala. If it’s too many good dishes for you to decide from, order them all or just opt for their three Native Sets that come with 15 select dishes available at the restaurant. If you like bite-sized finger foods, their chaat bar and small plates will surprise you with a blast of flavours. Some of the must haves include paanpaneer tikka, Jodhpurikersangri, etc. Mop up the delish gravies from your plates with a wide variety of bread to select from. Fulfil your sweet cravings with mishtidoi which comes with salted caramel crumble, or the restaurant’s popular flambéed rasmalai tresleches.

Zerua, Worli: Zerua meaning sky in Basque, is the newly opened rooftop diner in Mumbai that overlooks the city’s skyline as one unwinds in the air-conditioned cabanas at the eatery. Chef Rakesh Talwar has made the menu versatile with a mix of Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian offerings which include small and large plates of platters, sushi, pizzas, flatbreads, and grilled finger foods. Pair these foods you’re your choice of barrel-aged or zero-waste cocktails.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230204-181004