8 people shot dead at birthday party in S.Africa

South African police on Monday said that at least eight people were shot dead and three others injured by two unknown gunmen in the Eastern Cape province.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that between 5.15 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, the owner of a house in Kwazakele was hosting his birthday party with several guests, and the two gunmen entered the yard and started shooting randomly, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Three females and four males were fatally injured while another four people, including two females and two males, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment,” said Priscilla Naidu, police spokesperson in Eastern Cape, told reporters on Monday.

One of the victims succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight, and the owner of the house was among the deceased, according to Naidu.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is underway.

No arrests have been made at this stage, the spokesperson said, adding that the identity of the deceased and injured are still to be established.

