8 shot at party in California

At least eight people, including adolescents, were shot at a party in Southern California, local media reported, citing police.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a shooting at about 12:05 a.m. local time in the city of Carson, more than 20 km south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday.

At the spot, deputies found six gunshot victims, said the report, adding that two other gunshot victims had been taken by civilian drivers to hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were between the age of 16 to 29, and two of them were in critical condition, said the report.

Neighbours said at least 50 adolescents were attending a pool party at the time of the shooting, another local news outlet, KTLA TV station, reported.

