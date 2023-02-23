SOUTH ASIAWORLD

The Pakistan Army killed eight terrorists during an operation in the country’s southwest Balochistan province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said on Thursday in a statement that terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech district of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, combat troops not only foiled the attempt without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets, Xinhua news agency reported.

Resultantly, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified where a clearance operation was launched, the ISPR said, adding that in heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed.

A large cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives have also been recovered, said the ISPR.

“Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province,” the Pakistani military said.

