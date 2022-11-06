INDIASCI-TECH

$8 Twitter Blue with verification in India in less than a month: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service with verification (blue badge) for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

The company has already started testing Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits.

When a Twitter follower asked Musk when can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India, the Tesla CEO replied: “Hopefully, less than a month”.

“Super, that’s fast! Looking forward and guessing it could be INR 649 or so. Will be interesting to see if it includes GST or if it will take it to close to 10$,” the user named Prabhu tweeted.

Another user commented: “Price will be according to Purchasing Power Parity So we can expect Rs 199 after GST”.

Musk, however, did not reveal who much Twitter will charge Indian users for its new Blue subscription service.

The latest update on the App Store mentioned that the users have to pay for the new Blue plan to get verified on the platform “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter, confirmed the plan is not live yet but some users “may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real time.”

A Twitter user said: “Twitter has officially launched the revamped Twitter Blue for $7.99 per month in select countries.”

On charging $8 for the Blue subscription service, Musk earlier said: “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.”

20221106-162604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cleric seeks reopening of religious shrines

    HDFC to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr via 10-year bonds

    BJP shuts door on Parrikar’s son, offers ‘compromise’ seat to Speaker

    More troubles for Sushil, rlys may take action against him