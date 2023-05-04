A Burlington community is in shock after a fatal hit and run in a Burlington school driveway last evening.

Halton police say on the evening of May 3, a number of local residents with children congregated at Burlington Central School for a school theatre event. At approximately 5:30 pm a local resident stopped in the driveway to allow their 8-year-old child to exit the vehicle and enter the school. As the child crossed the driveway towards the east entrance doors, they were struck by a white SUV, exiting the lot. The SUV left the lot without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street.

The child was transported by ambulance to McMaster Children’s hospital for emergency medical treatment, but succumbed to her injuries, being declared deceased a short time later. Police have taken a 21 year old local resident into custody but the investigation is on-going.

If any members of the public witnessed the event or have information that they believe the police should be aware of, please call Lead Investigator DC Kripal of the Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, at 905-825-4747 ext 5189. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca