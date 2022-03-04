INDIA

8-year-old raped by teacher, school manager in UP

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teacher and the manager of her school here, the police said.

The incident happened on Thursday.

The girl is a Class 3 student of a private school under Kotwali police circle.

After coming home from school, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Circle officer Kuldeep Singh said that on the basis of a complaint filed by her father, the two accused have been arrested. They have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was sent to the district hospital for a medical examination. The report confirmed rape, said the police official.

