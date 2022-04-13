Nearly 3.44 million above 60 years in Beijing, or 80 per cent of the city’s elderly population, have been vaccinated against Covid-19, local authorities said.

Eighty per cent of the city’s elderly population have been vaccinated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 2.46 million elderly have received booster shots, said the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 60.76 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the city, with over 23 million people now vaccinated. Of all, more than 15.4 million have received booster shots, the center added.

A booster shot can significantly increase antibody levels and help prevent infection, particularly reducing the risk of severe illness and death, said the center.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable, with many suffering from chronic, underlying diseases, said Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

20220414-040603