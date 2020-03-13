80 evacuees from Iran reach Jaisalmer on Monday morning

Jaipur, March 15 (IANS) Around 80 Indian evacuees from Iran are expected to reach Jaisalmer early Monday. “They will be kept at the army wellness centre in Jaisalmer along with the people who arrived on Sunday,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), here on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, 236 evacuees from Iran reached Jaisalmer in two Air India planes, said Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO (Defence), Rajasthan.

The civil and the army authorities are working in close coordination to ensure a seamless and smooth handling of the situation. Army authorities had been provided adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and other support by the state government, Singh added.

Stating that the situation in Rajasthan is under control, Singh said, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s video-conferencing with the Collectors in morning had strengthened the resolve to meet the coronavirus challenge.

“Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO and a large number of Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit countries, like Italy and Iran, are being evacuated,” Col. Ghosh said.

As a precautionary measure, these evacuees will be kept under 14-day isolation. The army has set up wellness centres at various places for the purpose. The 236 Indians evacuated from Iran on Saturday were being kept in isolation at the Jaisalmer army wellness centre, he added.

