BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

80% Indian business leaders say data crucial in decision-making: Report

NewsWire
0
0

About 8 in 10 (or 80 per cent) business leaders in India believe that data plays a critical role in decision-making at their organisation, a new report showed on Friday.

According to enterprise software company Salesforce, about 78 per cent of Indian business leaders agree that data helps reduce uncertainty and make more accurate decisions in business conversations.

The survey includes more than 1,000 Indian business leaders.

“Businesses need to truly become data-driven, starting at the top in order to uncover opportunities to grow, while finding operational and cost efficiencies. Today, leaders acknowledge that data drives business direction but actual utilization of data by Indian businesses is low as there are still barriers to standing in the way of data-led business conversations,” said Anjali Amar, Regional Vice President – Tableau at Salesforce India.

While companies agree about the advantages of using data, there’s a clear disconnect from how they’re actually using it in practice, the report said.

Two-thirds (or 66 per cent) of business leaders are not using data to decide on pricing in line with economic conditions, such as inflation.

Only 35 per cent are using data to inform their strategy when launching in new markets.

Moreover, the report mentioned that there are also missed opportunities for companies to use their data to drive company values.

Almost 7 in 10 (or 69 per cent) business leaders are not using data to inform their organisation’s diversity and inclusion policies.

Only 23 per cent of business leaders are using data to help guide their climate targets.

The report also stated that when integrated and leveraged correctly, data has huge potential to build efficiency and trust among both customers and employees.

About 79 per cent of business leaders think data keeps people focused on the things that matter and that are relevant to the business, while, 76 per cent think that data helps minimise the influence of personal opinions or egos in a business conversation.

Nearly 85 per cent of companies are planning to continue or increase spending on data skills development and training for employees, according to the report.

20230428-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s July YoY exports rise by over 47%

    ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged

    Global cues, FIIs outflows subdue indices; realty stocks down (Roundup)

    Chip-maker SK hynix warns weak demand in 2nd half