80 people detained over Hathras gangrape protest

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday detained at least 80 persons who staged a protest over the Hathras gangrape case. This includes 36 men and 44 women.

“Today around 11.30 pm, members of different parties – AIDWA, DSDU, AISA AIMSS – tried to reach UP Bhawan, SP Marg to stage a protest demanding harsh punishment for accused persons in Hathras gangrape case. We have detained 80 people in this connection,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that as the protestors have violated order u/s 144 CrPC in force and other laws regarding Covid-19, FIR u/s 188 IPC, 3 Epidemic Act & 51(b) Disaster Management Act, PS Chanakyapuri has been registered against the protesters.

The gangrape victim died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a gash in her tongue in the horrific assault that drew parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape.

Her body was brought to her village in Uttar Pradesh around midnight. The victim’s family alleged that the police officials cremated the body at night without the family’s consent.

–IANS

