Eighty per cent of the candidates who appeared in the TS EAMCET 2020 exam for engineering stream have qualified while 86 per cent of the candidates who wrote the exam for agriculture and pharma stream have passed.

The results for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was declared by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday.

Of the total, 1,95,275 students aspiring for admission into engineering courses appeared in the exam, 1,56,879 have qualified. The pass percentage has been recorded at 80.33.

Girls outperformed the boys in both the streams. In engineering, the pass percentage for girls was 82 while 79 per cent boys qualified the exam.

In agriculture and pharma stream, 1,06,514 candidates had attended the exam, and of them, 91,935 qualified. The pass percentage was 86.34.

Students from both Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh appeared in the exam conducted from May 10 to May 14 for entrance into professional courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy colleges.

Top three ranks in engineering stream and top two ranks in agriculture were secured by students from Andhra Pradesh.

Sanapala Anirudh (Visakhapatnam secured top rank in engineering exam by scoring 158.89 marks while Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth (East Godavari) emerged topper in agriculture stream with 155 marks.

Maninder Reddy (Guntur) and Umesh Varun (Nnandigama) bagged second rank and third in engineering stream respectively

N. Venkat Teja (Chirala) and S. Lakshmi (Rangareddy) secured second and third rank in agriculture stream respectively.

Candidates can visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in – to check the results and download rank cards.

