INDIA

80 rescued from Mumbai building after electric meter room catches fire

NewsWire
0
0

At least 80 residents were rescued from a Mumbai building where a common electric meter box caught fire on Wednesday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire, which was reported around 5.15 pm, was confined to the meter room even as smoke and fumes affected the residents living on the upper floors of the seven-storied building.

The BMC Fire Brigade team switched off the main electric and gas connection supplies to the building and then extinguished the blaze soon afterwards, though the exact cause of the fire is not clear.

However, many of the residents stuck above had inhaled the smoke and were rescued by the fire brigade team.

At 10 persons, including 8 women have been admitted to a hospital for suffocation and breathing problems where their condition is described as stable, said the BMC Disaster Control.

20230315-185206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Entombing aspirations, paternalism’, SC quashes Maha’s cap on female performers in...

    Climate plans remain insufficient, says UN report

    Samsung offer 20-yr warranty on some of its products in India

    Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Pulwama