At least 80 residents were rescued from a Mumbai building where a common electric meter box caught fire on Wednesday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire, which was reported around 5.15 pm, was confined to the meter room even as smoke and fumes affected the residents living on the upper floors of the seven-storied building.

The BMC Fire Brigade team switched off the main electric and gas connection supplies to the building and then extinguished the blaze soon afterwards, though the exact cause of the fire is not clear.

However, many of the residents stuck above had inhaled the smoke and were rescued by the fire brigade team.

At 10 persons, including 8 women have been admitted to a hospital for suffocation and breathing problems where their condition is described as stable, said the BMC Disaster Control.

20230315-185206