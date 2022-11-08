INDIA

80% voter turnout in Assam’s Deori autonomous council election

A 79.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam’s Deori autonomous council elections on Tuesday, officials said.

The election was held for 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of some other districts. There were 93 polling stations.

According to official data, out of the total electorate, 21,412 are men and 22,183 are women.

Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) in a statement said: “No untoward incidents such as booth capturing or poll-related violence were reported and the election was completed peacefully. No request for re-poll was received.”

The counting is scheduled for Thursday.

There were 75 candidates in the election – 18 from the BJP, 14 from the Congress, seven from the Aam Aadmi Party, four from Asom Gana Parishad, two from Raijor Dal, and one from Assam Jatiya Parishad, and 29 independent candidates.

20221108-231204

